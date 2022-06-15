Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: All Starbucks cups hold the same amount of liquid?

Videos being sent around social media claim to prove that all sizes of Starbucks cups hold the same amount of liquid.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 22:30:03-04

(KGTV) — Videos being sent around social media claim to prove that all sizes of Starbucks cups hold the same amount of liquid.

In the videos, people are seen pouring coffee into the smallest cup and then that same amount of coffee fills the larger sizes to the brim.

This would obviously be a major scam on the public by Starbucks.

But the videos are fiction.

Larger Starbucks cups do hold larger amounts of liquid.

Similar manipulated videos have been going around for years, sometimes targeting other franchises such as McDonald's.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form