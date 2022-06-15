Fact or Fiction: All Starbucks cups hold the same amount of liquid?

(KGTV) — Videos being sent around social media claim to prove that all sizes of Starbucks cups hold the same amount of liquid.

In the videos, people are seen pouring coffee into the smallest cup and then that same amount of coffee fills the larger sizes to the brim.

This would obviously be a major scam on the public by Starbucks.

But the videos are fiction.

Larger Starbucks cups do hold larger amounts of liquid.

Similar manipulated videos have been going around for years, sometimes targeting other franchises such as McDonald's.

