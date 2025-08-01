Fact or Fiction: Alcoholic beverage recalled after mistakenly being labeled as energy drink?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims an alcoholic beverage is being recalled because it was mistakenly labeled as an energy drink.

It's true.

High Noon is pulling its vodka seltzer after some cases were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks.

The FDA says the cases in question were shipped from July 21 to July 23.

You can find the lots in question on the FDA's website, but none were reportedly shipped to California.

Celsius and High Noon are made by different companies but share a third-party can supplier.

According to Celsius, empty cans of its energy drink were accidentally sent to High Noon's production facility, which then filled them with the vodka seltzer and shipped them out.

The FDA says no adverse reactions have been reported so far.

