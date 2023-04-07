Fact or Fiction: Alcatraz becoming the new Twitter headquarters?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Elon Musk is planning to turn Alcatraz Island into Twitter's new headquarters.

But that's fiction.

The source of the story is an article from Architizer, which is a legitimate media outlet for architects.

It even includes renderings of the proposed headquarters and some of the interiors.

But the date the story was released should have been the big clue it was a joke.

It came out on April Fools Day.

Also, the story wasn't picked up by any other media outlet, which it certainly would have been had it been real.