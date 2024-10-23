Fact or Fiction: Airport to put time limit on hugs?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard about claims an airport is now putting a time limit on hugs.

It's true.

A sign posted at Dunedin Airport in New Zealand gives people just 3 minutes to hug their loved ones goodbye at the drop-off area.

For those who want more time, the airport directs people to the parking lot where they'll have 15 minutes to say farewell.

Despite some criticism, the airport's CEO is defending the time limit saying studies show a 20-second hug is enough to get a burst of the so-called "love hormone" Oxytocin.

