Fact or Fiction: Airline offering ultra basic fare?

We're getting less and less for our money these days when it comes to air travel, and a story you may have heard claims one airline is now offering an ultra basic fare.

It's true.

Canadian carrier WestJet rolled it out this week.

Travelers who purchase an UltraBasic fare get no carry-ons, an assigned seat in the back of the plane and no guarantee you'll be seated with your traveling companion.

You'll also board the plane last and earn no travel rewards.

There's a fee if you want to upgrade any of this and, of course, you can't change, cancel or refund your ticket.

But it does cost just a third of the next highest priced fare.

