Fact or Fiction: Airbus jet completes flight powered by cooking oil?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims an Airbus jet just completed a flight powered by cooking oil.

It's true.

Airbus says its A380 jet actually completed two test flights recently in France.

It was powered by sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, which is predominantly made of used cooking oil and waste fats.

SAF is touted as being carbon neutral, because of the co2 absorbed while its organic ingredients are being grown.

The fuel is already being used in limited amounts by some airlines.

But Airbus plans to bring the world's first zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035.

