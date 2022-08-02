Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Air passenger fined more than $1,800 for leaving egg McMuffins in luggage?

A story you may have seen claims an air passenger was fined more than $1,800 for leaving two Egg McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Aug 01, 2022
It's true.

The undeclared food was found in the suitcase of a traveler after they arrived in Australia from Indonesia last week.

Australia has just introduced new biosecurity rules in response to a Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in Bali.

While acknowledging the fine was twice the cost of the plane ticket, Australia's Agriculture Minister says he has no sympathy for rule breakers who endanger public health.

