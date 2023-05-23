Fact or Fiction: AI creates viral image of explosion at Pentagon?

(KGTV) — A phony picture of an explosion at the Pentagon went viral on Twitter Monday morning.

The photo, which reportedly was generated using artificial intelligence, was reshared on a number of prominent accounts.

The resulting confusion even affected the stock market.

The S and P 500 fell 30 points when the image was believed to be real, before quickly rebounding when it was confirmed to be fake.

That's a $500 billion market swing.

The Arlington County Fire Department and the Defense Department confirmed there was no explosion.

The source of the image has not yet been determined.