Fact or Fiction: AI creates viral image of explosion at Pentagon?

The photo, which reportedly was generated using artificial intelligence, was reshared on a number of prominent accounts.
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 22, 2023
(KGTV) — A phony picture of an explosion at the Pentagon went viral on Twitter Monday morning.

The resulting confusion even affected the stock market.

The S and P 500 fell 30 points when the image was believed to be real, before quickly rebounding when it was confirmed to be fake.

That's a $500 billion market swing.

The Arlington County Fire Department and the Defense Department confirmed there was no explosion.

The source of the image has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
