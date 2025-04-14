(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims Education Secretary Linda McMahon mixed up AI with A.1. steak sauce.

It's true and it happened here in San Diego.

McMahon made the gaff Thursday while appearing at an education summit put on by Silicon Valley investors.

McMahon said she'd heard about a school system that's going to start making sure its youngest students have “A1 teaching in every year."

She went on to make the mistake again.

Not surprisingly, A.1. Steak Sauce pounced on the blunder, posting on X, "Agree, best to start them early."

