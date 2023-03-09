Fact or Fiction: African Serval cat found on cocaine in neighborhood?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims an exotic cat captured in a Cincinnati neighborhood tested positive for cocaine.

With hit the movie Cocaine Bear in theaters right now, many people think this story must be a hoax.

But it's true.

The African serval jumped out of a car and ran up a tree during an arrest. Dog wardens coaxed it down and brought it to Cincinnati Animal Care.

It was treated for a broken leg and given a toxicology test which came up positive for cocaine.

The cat is now being held at the Cincinnati Zoo. Investigators don't know how the cocaine got into its system.