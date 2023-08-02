Fact or Fiction: Adult only days coming to Disneyland?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims ‘Adult Only Days’ are coming to Disneyland and Disney World this fall.

According to the article and accompanying TikTok video, Disney is making the move to give its guests days where "they don't have to deal with pesky children and have some peace."

But, as you might imagine, this story is fiction.

The article was published by Mouse Trap News which writes fake stories about Disney parks.

There has been no credible reporting about Disney even considering ‘Adult Only Days.’

