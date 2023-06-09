Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: ABC's 'The View' getting canceled?

Posted at 8:03 PM, Jun 08, 2023
(KGTV) — A story that took off this week on Twitter claims ABC’s ‘The View’ is being canceled.

But that is fiction.

The post links to an article published by the website dunning-kruger-times.com which is associated with a network of websites that publish satirical articles.

‘The View’ has been the subject of a variety of false stories over the years, including that Elon Musk offered to buy the show and that Joy Behar was fired from the show after commenting on then-Vice President Mike Pence's religious beliefs.

