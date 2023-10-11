Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: ABC hires Tim Allen as conservative consultant?

A story making the rounds online claims ABC has hired actor Tim Allen to be its first Conservative Programming Consultant.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Oct 10, 2023
The story quotes ABC's president as saying Allen will bring another dimension to the network and ensure the entirety of the audience is represented.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The article in question comes from the Dunning-Kruger Times, which is a satirical website that clearly states everything it publishes is fiction.

While Tim Allen has endorsed Republicans in the past, he has described himself as fiscally conservative and “emotionally liberal.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
