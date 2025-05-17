FACT OR FICTION: A reality show with immigrants competing for a fast-track to citizenship?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims the Department of Homeland Security is looking into a potential reality TV show that would have immigrants competing for a fast-track to citizenship.

Believe it or not, it's true.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the idea is being pitched by the producer behind the show Duck Dynasty.

Rob Worsoff says the contestants would be legal immigrants, and losing would not result in deportation.

He says he's been pitching the project since the Obama administration.

According to a pitch document viewed by The Daily Mail, the proposed challenges include mining for gold in San Francisco, balancing logs in Wisconsin, and building a rocket for NASA in Florida.

A Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed they have spoken to Worsoff, and consideration for the show is ongoing.