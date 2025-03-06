Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: A quarter of Americans pee in the shower?

(KGTV) — A story out this week claims a new study finds nearly a quarter of Americans pee in the shower on a regular basis.

It's true.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans and found 12% relieve themselves in the shower daily, while another 12% do so a few times a week.

Men are more likely to indulge, with 30% saying they do so regularly compared to 20% of women.

In all, 45% of Americans pee in the shower throughout the course of the average year.

A licensed therapist told Talker Research this reflects our modern obsession with multitasking.

