Fact or Fiction: A day lasts longer than a year on Venus?

(KGTV) — A post going around social media claims a day lasts longer than a year on Venus.

It's actually true.

A day is defined as the time it takes a planet to make one full rotation on its axis.

A year is the time it takes a planet to orbit around the sun.

Of course on Earth we know a day is 24 hours and a year is 365 days.

But Venus spins much more slowly than Earth and is closer to the sun.

So it takes 243 Earth-days for Venus to rotate once and just 224 Earth-days for Venus to complete an orbit around the sun.

