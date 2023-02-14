Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: 80 percent of 'close door' buttons on elevators don't work?

Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 22:47:52-05

(KGTV) — A post getting traction on Reddit claims 80 percent of "Close Door" buttons on elevators are non-functional.

While we can't vouch for that exact percentage, the premise is true.

The Executive Director of National Elevator Industry Incorporated says the “Door Close" function is largely a thing of the past.

The reason is the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

It required elevators stay open long enough for someone with a physical disability to make it inside.

Since most working elevators were built after that passed, it's safe to say they don't have a functioning "Close" button.

The "Open" button, however, does work.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
