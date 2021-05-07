Fact or Fiction: 7-Eleven built in parking lot of another 7-Eleven?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a 7-Eleven was built in the parking lot of another 7-Eleven.

It's true. In 2019, the owner of a 7-Eleven franchise in Osaka, Japan, challenged corporate policy by refusing to stay open 24 hours. The company ended its contract with the owner but he kept the shop open anyway with nearly empty shelves and a skeleton crew.

In response, 7-Eleven built a new store in the parking lot of the old one. The parking lot is actually owned by a third party, so 7-Eleven corporate was able to rent the space and build there.