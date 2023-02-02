Fact or Fiction: 6-year-old orders $1K worth of food on Grubhub?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a 6-year-old boy ordered $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub.

It's true.

Seemingly endless amounts of food started being dropped off at the Stonehouse family's Michigan home last weekend.

Husband Keith Stonehouse finally stopped one of the Grubhub drivers to ask what was going on and realized what happened.

Keith had let his 6-year-old son Mason play with his phone before bed, and Mason ordered nearly $1,000 worth of food including pizza, pita wraps, chili cheese fries and ice cream.

Fortunately, his bank stopped some of the purchases.

Mason, meantime, has lost his phone privileges.

