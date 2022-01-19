Watch
Fact or Fiction: 6 hour wait at EPCOT for a popcorn bucket?

A story that caught our eye claims visitors at Disney World are waiting more than six hours in line for a popcorn bucket.
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jan 18, 2022
It's true.

The Figment Popcorn Bucket has been the star of the show at Disney World's Epcot International Festival of the Arts.

Figment is a character from Epcot's Journey Into Imagination ride.

The dragon-shaped bucket is filled with rainbow colored popcorn and costs $25.

But it's in such high demand, the lines to buy it stretch across much of the park.

As you might expect, the buckets are now being sold on eBay, with most going for around $100, although we did find a few listed for $200 and at least one asking $500.

