Fact or Fiction: 3-year-old boy found walking behind San Diego home?

(KGTV) — A social media post you may have seen claims a 3-year-old boy was found last night walking behind a home here in San Diego.

It says a deputy found him and took him to the police department, but no one knows where he lives or how he got there.

The boy claims his mom's name is Emily.

The post asks you to put it on your feed to get the word out.

But don't, because the whole thing is a hoax.

The phony post has been popping up across the country, with only the location changed.

A big clue that it's fake is that deputies are part of the Sheriff's Department, not the police.

