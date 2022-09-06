Fact or Fiction: 27 people punished in China over ugly math book illustrations?

(KGTV) — An unusual story we saw claims 27 people are being punished in China over ugly math book illustrations.

It's true.

A months-long government investigation found the illustrations were "quite ugly" and did not "properly reflect the sunny image of China's children."

The pictures included people with distorted faces and bulging pants, boys grabbing girls' skirts, and at least one child with an apparent leg tattoo.

27 people involved in creating the books have been punished, including getting demerits which can affect a person's standing in future employment.

