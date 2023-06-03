Fact or Fiction: 2023 Raptor offered in rainbow color theme called Very Gay Raptor?

(KGTV) — A story getting traction on social media claims Ford's new 2023 Raptor is being offered in a rainbow color theme called the Very Gay Raptor.

That is fiction, based on a nugget of truth.

In 2021, Ford of Germany created the car in response to a social media troll who referred to the ‘Performance Blue’ color option on the Ranger Raptor as "very gay."

So Ford decided to create an actual Very Gay Raptor and debuted it as part of a pride event.

Ford of Germany has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the Very Gay Ford Ranger Raptor was never for sale.