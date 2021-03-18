Fact or Fiction: 1997 'Archie' comic predicted 2021 distance learning?

(KGTV) -- Distance learning from home has been a way of life for kids over the past year.

But an image going around right now claims to show an Archie comic that predicted it would happen back in 1997.

Is it Fact or Fiction?

This one is true!

In February 1997, the Archie comic "Betty" published an issue looking at her imagined high school life in the year 2021.

In the page currently being sent around, Betty sits down to attend school via her home computer which is equipped with a video camera.

It even includes a sign that says, "Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times."

In another page from the same issue, Betty's friend, Veronica, places a dummy of herself in front of her computer so she can skip the virtual classes.