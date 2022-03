(KGTV) — A meme going around social media says "I was just reminded that 1970 and 2022 are as far apart as 1970 and 1918. You're welcome."

This has a lot of people of a certain age feeling rather old.

So we checked the math, and it's true.

Using timeanddate.com’s duration calculator, there were 18,993 days between January 1,1918 and January 1, 1970.

If we do the same thing for 1970 to 2022, you get the exact same number of days.