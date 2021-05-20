Fact or Fiction: 1963 article predicted cell phones?

A social media post going around claims to show a 1963 newspaper article accurately predicting people would be able to carry a phone in their pocket in the future.

It even features a picture of a woman holding something that resembles a modern flip-phone.

It’s real.

The article was published on April 18th, 1963 in the Mansfield, Ohio News Journal.

But predictions about cell phones got back much further than that.

In 1926, Nicola Tesla predicted people would one day be able to communicate instantly with one another with devices that fit inside a vest pocket.