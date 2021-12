(KGTV) — There are claims an Omicron movie was made all the way back in the 1960's.

It's true, but not at all significant.

In 1963, an Italian film called ‘Omicron’ was released.

It was a satirical sci-fi movie about an alien who takes over the body of an earthman.

As for the name, Omicron is simply the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet and has been used in many film and literary titles.