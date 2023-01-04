Fact or Fiction: 1919 comic strip predicted cell phones?

(KGTV) - An image going around social media claims to show a comic strip from 1919 that predicted cell phones.

It's true.

The comic was first published in the British newspaper The Mirror" on March 5th, 1919.

It's titled "When we all have pocket telephones" and shows a man having to deal with a ringing cell phone in various situations including running for a train, at a concert and while getting married.

The comic was likely a response to a claim by the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company that it was close to developing a pocket-sized wireless phone.