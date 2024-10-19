Fact or Fiction: 122-year-old chocolate up for auction?

(KGTV)— A story you may have seen recently claims a 122-year-old chocolate bar is expected to sell for hundreds of dollars at auction.

It's true.

The uneaten chocolate was made in 1902 to mark the coronation of King Edward VII.

It comes in a tin decorated with portraits of King Edward and Queen Alexandra of Denmark.

It even still has some of the silver wrapping paper protecting it.

The candy is valued at around $250 by the British auction house that will handle the sale.

Needless to say, whoever buys it is advised not to eat it for health reasons.

