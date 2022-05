(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a $1 million Powerball ticket is about to go unclaimed in Michigan.

It’s true.

The ticket was sold May 5th, 2021 at a market in Warren, Michigan.

Winning Powerball tickets are valid for one year, so the holder has until 2:45pm our time Thursday to claim their prize.

If the person doesn't come forward, the money will go to schools.

If you're wondering, the largest unclaimed lottery prize in American history was a $77 million Powerball jackpot in 2011.