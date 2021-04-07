Fact or Fiction: 1-1-1 lotto numbers strike three times

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the numbers 1-1-1 have come up three times in the last two weeks in a North Carolina lottery game.

It's true.

On Sunday, the winning numbers in the Carolina Pick 3 game were 1-1-1. Those were also the winning numbers in the March 23 and March 28 drawings. People appear to be catching on, because more than 6,500 players picked those numbers Sunday resulting in $2.4 million in payouts.

The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are one in a thousand.

Some insist the game must be rigged, but lottery officials say it's just the quirks of random chance.