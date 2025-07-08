Fact of Fiction: Man's 21-month game show winning streak ends?

A jaw-dropping story claims a game show contestant just lost after a 21-month-winning streak.

Amazingly, it's true.

It happened in France.

On July 6, a 22-year-old named Émilien was dethroned after a run of 646 wins.

He made his first appearance on the game show “12 Coups de midi” on September 25, 2023.

His incredible run became a national sensation, as he set the world record for most solo game show appearances.

During his run, Émilien won $2.9 million in cash and other prizes, along with 23 cars.

For perspective, Ken Jennings' record run on Jeopardy lasted 74 games, during which he won $2.5 million.