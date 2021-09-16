Fact of Fiction: Man wins third lottery jackpot at same store?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a North Carolina man has won three lottery jackpots from the same convenience store in the last four years.

It's true. On Labor Day, Terry Splawn won $100,000 on a $20 Premiere Cash Prize lottery ticket. He purchased it at Sam's Mini Stop in the town of Concord, NC.

That's the same store where he bought a winning $1,000,000 lottery ticket in 2017 and a second $1,000,000 lottery ticket in 2019.

A statistics professor told The Charlotte Observer the odds of this happening are rare, but not impossibly rare.