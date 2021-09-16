Watch
Fact of Fiction: Man wins third lottery jackpot at same store?

Fact or Fiction: Man wins lottery jackpot three times?
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 23:10:48-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a North Carolina man has won three lottery jackpots from the same convenience store in the last four years.

It's true. On Labor Day, Terry Splawn won $100,000 on a $20 Premiere Cash Prize lottery ticket. He purchased it at Sam's Mini Stop in the town of Concord, NC.

That's the same store where he bought a winning $1,000,000 lottery ticket in 2017 and a second $1,000,000 lottery ticket in 2019.

A statistics professor told The Charlotte Observer the odds of this happening are rare, but not impossibly rare.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
