Fact of Fiction: Could pillow fighting become an Olympic sport?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims pillow fighting is being considered as a new Olympic sport.

Believe it or not, it's true.

The governing body for the Pentathlon is replacing riding as the sport's 5th discipline. The move comes after a video surfaced last year of a rider and coach abusing a horse.

According to an Instagram post from the International Modern Pentathlon Union, the replacement options include cycling, roller skating, drone racing, and, yes, pillow fighting.

It's not as much of a joke as you might think.

Professional pillow fighting is an actual combat sport that made its pay-per-view debut in January.