Avengers Campus to sell a $100 sandwich?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims Disneyland is getting ready to debut one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world.

It's true, but there's a major catch. The $99.99 sandwich is on the menu at the Pym Test Kitchen, which will open at California Adventure as part of Avengers Campus on June 4.

But the menu clearly states that the "Quantum-sized Pym-ini sandwich" feeds 6 to 8 people. A regular-sized version of the sandwich costs $14.49.

It features salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia.