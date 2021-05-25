Watch
Avengers Campus to sell a $100 sandwich?

A story getting some buzz claims Disneyland is getting ready to debut one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world.
Pym Test Kitchen at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 25, 2021
It's true, but there's a major catch. The $99.99 sandwich is on the menu at the Pym Test Kitchen, which will open at California Adventure as part of Avengers Campus on June 4.

But the menu clearly states that the "Quantum-sized Pym-ini sandwich" feeds 6 to 8 people. A regular-sized version of the sandwich costs $14.49.

It features salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia.

