Facial reconstruction Comic-Con event will attempt ID of 'John Doe' child

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A child whose skeletal remains were found in Rancho Bernardo more than 20 years ago could be identified following a live facial reconstruction being conducted at San Diego Comic-Con International this weekend.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Adobe have joined forces in the effort to identify the boy known only as "John San Diego Doe 2004."

The child's body was found on May 4, 2004, inside a duffle bag dumped near Interstate 15.

According to NCMEC, investigators believe the child was between 7 and 10 years old and had been dead for at least a year upon the body's discovery.

During Comic-Con weekend, a forensic artist will conduct the facial reconstruction at the Adobe Booth. NCMEC says that based on a scan of the child's skull, its team will attempt to recreate what he may have looked like using 3D printing, clay, and tools provided by Adobe.

"This child deserves to be known. He deserves justice," said Gavin Portnoy, vice president of communications at NCMEC. "Every time we create a facial reconstruction like this, we're giving the public the chance to connect with a child who has no voice. Someone, somewhere, knows who he is. That's who we're trying to reach."

Anyone with information regarding "John San Diego Doe 2004" can contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

