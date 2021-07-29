FAA: Possible jet pack spotted by pilot flying near LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Thursday were investigating another reported sighting of a possible jet pack flying in the Southern California area, this one about 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday," the Federal Aviation Administration reported in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity," the FAA said.

"No unusual objects appeared on radar around LAX on Wednesday evening," the FAA said. "The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every possible jet pack sighting report. We have not been able to validate any of the reports."

In audio recordings obtained by Los Angeles-based TV station Fox 11, the pilot could be heard alerting air traffic control about the sighting:

PILOT: "Possible jet pack man in sight."

ATC TOWER: "Was he off your left or right, sir?"

PILOT: "Right wing [inaudible]."

ATC TOWER: "Do you know what altitude?"

PILOT: "About 5,000."

ATC TOWER: "Skywest 3626. Did you see the UFO?"

PILOT: "We were looking but we did not see Iron Man."

There have been multiple jet pack sightings dating back to early 2020, leading to investigations by the FAA and FBI.

In December, a Southern California pilot captured video of what appeared to be a person with a jet pack in the skies above the Rancho Palos Verdes coast at an altitude of 3,000 feet.

Authorities have not said that any of the sightings are related, and investigators believe the December sighting may have been a drone made to look like a man in a jet pack, Fox 11 reported.