Multiple people wounded in reported explosion in English town of Leicester

A 'major explosion' was reported Sunday night by the BBC in the English town of Leicester, causing damage to a convenience store, and sending at least four people to the hospital.

It is unknown exactly what caused the explosion but law enforcement officials told the BBC that, "At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related."

Search and rescue teams were working to find and remove wounded victims from the explosion.

Several roadways in the area have been closed as police converged on the area.

Photos posted on social media show flames reaching into the sky from the explosion. The BBC reported that one of the buildings involved in Sunday's explosion had a "pancake collapse."