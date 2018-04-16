Ex-Poway superintendent charged with misusing public funds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The former head of the Poway Unified School District appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing on five felony charges.

Officials charged John Collins with misappropriating and misuse of public money.

The complaint accuses Collins of misappropriation of public money dealing with vacation time and sick leave.

Poway Unified fired Collins in 2017 after a scathing audit had alleged he received more than $300,000 in overpayments and unauthorized payments.

The audit also claims there were an additional $24,000 in other transactions that violated district policy and some questionable purchases for airline tickets, dinners and hotel fees.

Collins attorney did not respond to 10News request for a comment, but in the past, Collins denied engaging in conduct that was dishonest.

If convicted on all charges, Collins could face more than seven years behind bars.