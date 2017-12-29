10News
Evacuations ordered after man threatens to blow up La Mesa home
Jermaine Ong
5:12 AM, Dec 29, 2017

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was taken into custody after La Mesa police said he threatened to blow up his home.
At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said a man told 911 dispatchers that he filled his house with gas and was preparing to blow it up.
Responding officers and fire crews arrived in the 6300 block of Southern Road and confirmed the smell of gas, forcing evacuations of nearby residents.
Police knocked on the door of the man's home, and after apologizing, he shut the door and went back inside the house.
After about 45 minutes, the man staggered outside of the house and collapsed near the doorway. Police took him into custody and carried him across the street.
10News learned the man was undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Crews turned off gas service, allowing residents to return to their homes.
