Escondido police search for two boys reported missing

(KGTV) - Escondido police are asking for the public's help in finding two boys who have been reported missing.



Police said 9-year-old Zackariah Valdez and 11-year-old Daniel Cisneros were last seen at their home in the 1500 block of W. Valley Parkway at 10 p.m. Monday.



Zackariah is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He is Hispanic and has brown eyes and brown hair in a mohawk.



Daniel is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information on the two boys is asked to call 911 or contact Escondido police at 760-839-4722.