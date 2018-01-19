Escondido police search for driver that struck delivery driver in CVS Pharmacy parking lot

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a car that struck a delivery driver in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Escondido.



Escondido police said on Jan. 11, at about 8:44 a.m., a delivery driver was walking in the parking lot of the business on 1560 W. Valley Parkway when he was hit by a car believed to be a blue, early 2000s -- possibly 2005 -- two-door Ford Focus hatchback, or similar type of car.



The car fled the area after striking the victim and has not been seen since, and police said they believe the car "may have been taken to a place of repair or parked in a residential neighborhood."



Police released photos of the car showing damage to its windshield and hood.



According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Escondido police Officer Mike Nelson at 760-839-4407 or mnelson@escondido.org.