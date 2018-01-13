Escondido Country Club owner facing charges

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Charges have now been filed against the owner of the abandoned Escondido Country Club property. It’s the latest saga to a battle that’s been ongoing for years.
Neighbors living side-by-side may not agree on what should be done to the property behind their homes. But now that charges have been filed against the man who owns that property, they agree - it’s not enough.
“Look at that. It’s so discouraging to see that because we loved this clubhouse, we loved this community, it was our community," said Maria Bowman.
Bowman has lived in the community since the early 2000’s, and wishes her neighborhood could go back to the way it was - equipped with a clubhouse and golf course.
Michael Schlesinger bought the property 2012, shutting down the businesses a few months later.
Doree Grindell never knew the community when the golf course and clubhouse were around. For the last two years, the mess at the center has always been there.
“I sit in my backyard and have coffee and we see homeless people going in and out of the county club," she said.
Then in November, a massive fire forced many of them from their homes in the middle of the night.