Encinitas adjusting to rising cyclist population as Cyclovia event returns

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas blocked off six blocks downtown to encourage locals to bike or walk around. It was part of their "Cyclovia" event that’s making a comeback from the pandemic.

An empty Highway 101 means it’s the perfect time to pop a wheelie, or take a walk.

“Scooters, skateboards, wheels, feet, whatever moves you, other than a car today,” said Nick Buck, the Special Events and Projects Supervisor in Encinitas.

No cars were allowed from D to J Street. Instead, the San Diego Mountain Bike Association, in partnership with Sprockids SD, put in ramps for kids to bike on. The city also had booths set up to give free bike checks and talk about biker safety.

“It also is good to educate the people on the e-bikes, because there’s a lot of e-bike issues and challenges in terms of safety,” said Chris Colyer, an Encinitas resident.

In this beach town, e-bikes are becoming a popular way to get around.

“I love it," said Stevie Coury, an Encinitas resident. "I take a morning cruise usually on the weekend. Grab coffee, cruise the town, check out the waves.”

That’s why the city is shifting gears to become more biker friendly. Sunday’s event is one example of this, and so is the recent streetscape project in Leucadia.

“Created a new bike lane, a roundabout, the pedestrian sidewalks are improved,” said Tony Kranz, the Mayor of Encinitas.

Cyclists say there are still some necessary improvements.

“Some stretches of roadway feel unsafe especially when the bike lane ends it’s pretty narrow,” said Paul Brice, an Encinitas resident.

But with a new mayor that bikes around town, they’re looking forward to more road safety down the line.