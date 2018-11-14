Encanto residents displaced after SUV fire spreads to trees near home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fire that engulfed an SUV spread to nearby trees and burned perilously close to an Encanto home Wednesday morning, forcing a family to flee.



The fire erupted at around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of 65th Street, according to San Diego fire officials.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials said the blaze began in a parked BMW SUV and quickly spread to several tall trees. It sent flames nearly 100 feet into the air.



10News cameras were rolling as the fire burned close enough to one home that it caused several windows to burst.









It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze. No injuries were reported.



Fire officials said one family was displaced after their home suffered smoke damage.



It is unclear if the SUV fire is linked to two vehicle fires that broke out in the Mid-City area about an hour earlier.



That fire was reported at around 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of 51st Street, and several witnesses said they spotted a man and a woman fleeing the scene after two vehicles about 50 feet apart burst into flames.



