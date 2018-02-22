Emergency crews rescue hiker stranded on cliff in Torrey Pines area

Jermaine Ong
8:32 AM, Feb 22, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man who became stranded on a cliff near the Torrey Pines Gliderport Thursday morning.

Authorities received reports of a man on a cliff in need of assistance shortly before 7 a.m.

Crews arrived at the Gliderport but could not find the man from the beach. A helicopter was able to spot him in a crevice halfway down the cliff.

Crews used a rope system to lower the man down to the beach. He was not injured.

The man told authorities he was hiking when he realized he had gone too far.

