Elderly female driver crashes into parked cars, narrowly misses Clairemont security guard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A security guard at a Clairemont strip mall narrowly avoided a devastating crash Friday.

An elderly female driver hit two parked cars, then drove off an elevated parking lot and crashed through a rail. She landed on the street outside the Garfield Shopping Center at 4220 Balboa Avenue and Clairemont Drive.

Robert Malone is the security guard for the Goodwill at the mall and was doing rounds of the property.

On its way down, the van flew just six feet over Malone’s head.

“I look up, I got a van coming at me,” said Malone.

The van hit a telephone pole, bringing the pole and the lines down.

Malone said up to a dozen men jumped down from the parking lot to pull the driver from the van.

The group called 911 and paramedics took the woman to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

San Diego Police are investigating the cause of the crash.