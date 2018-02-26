Elderly driver in crash that injured two girls outside University City Starbucks

Allison Horn
10:39 AM, Feb 26, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two children suffered injuries Monday when a pick-up truck driven by an elderly man hit tables and parked cars outside a University City Starbucks.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. outside the coffee shop at 3202 Governor Drive at Regents Road, according to San Diego Police. The Starbucks is near the University City Post Office.

The 85-year-old man driving the truck jumped the curb, crashing into customers.

A 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not release details about her condition. A 2-year-old girl had an injury to her lip but did not need further treatment.

San Diego Police have not announced what caused the crash.

