EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Granite Hills High School was put in Secure Campus mode Wednesday due to a social media post showing a student with a possible weapon, according to the Grossmont Union High School District.

The campus went into ‘secure’ mode for 10 minutes at noon, the district said.

The student shown in the photo was identified and arrested in possession of a BB gun, according to district officials.

There was no disruption to normal school activities.