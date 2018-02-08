El Cajon Police K9 doubles as a budding social media star

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An El Cajon Police K9 is doubling as a social media star. Jester, the four-year-old Belgian Malinois, has 120,000 followers on an Instagram account started by his partner, Officer Jordan Walker.

“He’s just a very unique, special dog. Loves to play. Loves to work,” Officer Walker said while standing next to his 85-pound partner.

Jester and Walker have worked together for two years. During that time, Walker noticed his partner has quite the personality. He started sharing pictures of Jester as a serious police dog and while wearing everything from a Krispy Kreme had to a unicorn horn on the @k9_jester account. His pictures have been shared all over the world.

“I kind of wanted to humanize the police dogs; show the funnier, lighter side of police dogs,” explained Officer Walker. “It’s not all about being vicious, mean animals.”

Jester was purchased by the El Cajon Police Department thanks to a grant provided by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation named for its founder who is also the Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.