El Cajon Police K9 doubles as a budding social media star

Joe Little
5:04 PM, Feb 7, 2018
Courtesy: Instagram post by @k9_jester

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An El Cajon Police K9 is doubling as a social media star.  Jester, the four-year-old Belgian Malinois, has 120,000 followers on an Instagram account started by his partner, Officer Jordan Walker.

 

“He’s just a very unique, special dog.  Loves to play.  Loves to work,” Officer Walker said while standing next to his 85-pound partner.

 

Jester and Walker have worked together for two years. During that time, Walker noticed his partner has quite the personality.  He started sharing pictures of Jester as a serious police dog and while wearing everything from a Krispy Kreme had to a unicorn horn on the @k9_jester account.  His pictures have been shared all over the world.

 

“I kind of wanted to humanize the police dogs; show the funnier, lighter side of police dogs,” explained Officer Walker.  “It’s not all about being vicious, mean animals.”

 

Jester was purchased by the El Cajon Police Department thanks to a grant provided by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation named for its founder who is also the Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

